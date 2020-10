Susana González, a woman living on the streets, poses for EFE during an interview on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico, on Oct. 3, 2020. EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Every month, Susana González must decide between eating or buying menstrual products. She lives on the streets and says having her period makes her survival more difficult.

"Living your menstruation on the street is very difficult," González, who for 24 years has been homeless in Mexico City, tells EFE. EFE-EPA