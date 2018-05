Filipinos dressed in mermaid outfits entertain visitors during a press preview of a mermaids show 'Underwater Flores De Mayo (Flowers of May)' at the Oceanarium of the Manila Ocean Park in Manila, Philippines, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A woman in a mermaid suit swims during a press preview of a mermaid show 'Underwater Flores De Mayo (Flowers of May)' at the Oceanarium of the Manila Ocean Park in Manila, Philippines, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

There was something only a little fishy going on Thursday at the Manila Ocean Park where a group of mermaids and mermen performed an underwater show for spectators.

Two mermaids and two mermen swam around the park's Oceanarium and performed tricks, just a few meters away from groups of tropical fish, an epa-efe journalist reports.