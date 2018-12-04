A person looks at works gathered for the exhibit 'Julio Le Parc 1959' at the Met Breuer Museum in New York, New York, USA, 03 December 2018. The exhibit, which opens on 04 December 2018 and runs until 24 February 2019, is the Argentinian artist's first solo show in New York. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday presented an extensive exhibition of the work by Argentine Julio Le Parc, a leading figure in kinetic art, revealing the beginnings of his career with more than 50 gouaches shown to the public for the first time.

The exhibition "Julio Le Parc 1959," displayed in the Met Breuer, the modern art division of the museum, is made up mostly by works, as indicated by the title, carried out in 1959, shortly after Le Parc moved to live in Paris, a city in which he still resides.