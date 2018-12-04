The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday presented an extensive exhibition of the work by Argentine Julio Le Parc, a leading figure in kinetic art, revealing the beginnings of his career with more than 50 gouaches shown to the public for the first time.
The exhibition "Julio Le Parc 1959," displayed in the Met Breuer, the modern art division of the museum, is made up mostly by works, as indicated by the title, carried out in 1959, shortly after Le Parc moved to live in Paris, a city in which he still resides.