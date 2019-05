Mexican actor and producer Dario Yazbek poses for photographers during an interview with EFE on May 11, 2019, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Mexican actor and producer Dario Yazbek speaks during an interview with EFE on May 11, 2019, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Mexican actor Dario Yazbek Bernal, who stars in the hit series "La casa de las flores," said in an interview with EFE that differences in sexual orientation, such as bisexuality, should not be a "controversial" theme on television.

"A lot of people ask me if it's a controversial theme and it's not controversial for me. It's a question that's out there and had to be talked about," the actor told EFE ahead of Sunday's Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema gala ceremony in Mexico's Riviera Maya.