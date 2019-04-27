Mexican actress Cecilia Suarez, known for her role as Paulina de la Mora in the successful Netflix series "La casa de las flores" (The House of Flowers), told EFE that it bears analyzing why television series avoid showing certain realities, such as gender-related violence or the situation of indigenous people in the Aztec nation.

She observed that it is rare for actors with indigenous features or stories about the lives and culture of native people to be seen in popular series and lamented that the daily reality of violence against women also is routinely ignored.