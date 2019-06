View of a plane of the Mexican airline Volaris, which announced Friday the launch of flights costing $1 each to make it easy for undocumented Central American migrants to return to their countries of origin. EFE-EPA/Volaris/File

The Mexican airline Volaris announced Friday the launch of flights costing $1 each to make it easy for undocumented Central American migrants to return to their countries of origin.

"The ultra-low-cost airline operating in Mexico, the United States and Central America launches its Reuniting Families program," the airline announced in a statement.