Photograph showing Mexican ambassador to Uruguay Francisco Arroyo at the "Ancient Mexico, Glances from the South"exhibit in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Photograph showing Museum of Pre-Columbian and Indigenous Art (MAPI) director Facundo de Almeida at the "Ancient Mexico, Glances from the South" exhibit in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Photograph showing a Pre-Columbian artifact on display at the "Ancient Mexico, Glances from the South" exhibit in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

The Mexican embassy in Uruguay, in collaboration with the Museum of Pre-Columbian and Indigenous Art (MAPI), on Wednesday in Montevideo inaugurated an exhibit of Mexican archaeology in honor of Angel Falco, Uruguay's ambassador to Mexico at the turn of the 20th century.

The "Ancient Mexico, Glances from the South" exhibit will remain on display until July at the Mexican Embassy in Montevideo.