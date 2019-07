Gold-plated and jewel-encrusted firearms on display on July 26, 2019, in one of the galleries of the Museo del Enervante (Museum of Mind-Altering Drugs) in Mexico City, Mexico, a museum operated by the Defense Secretariat that chronicles the war on drugs. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Samples of different types of drugs on display on July 26, 2019, in one of the galleries of the Museo del Enervante (Museum of Mind-Altering Drugs) in Mexico City, Mexico, a museum operated by the Defense Secretariat that chronicles the war on drugs. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

A general view on July 26, 2019, of one of the galleries of the Museo del Enervante (Museum of Mind-Altering Drugs) in Mexico City, Mexico, a museum operated by the Defense Secretariat that chronicles the war on drugs. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

The Mexican capital is one of the cities in the Americas with the most museums, and one of the most unusual offerings is operated by the Defense Secretariat and chronicles the war on drugs.

The museum, which is not open to the public, displays a huge number of items related to the army's mission of fighting drug production and sales.