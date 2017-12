People observe the sculptures made by artisans using radishes, a traditional undertaking on the Night of the Radishes - Dec. 23, 2017 - for the past 120 years in the southern Mexican states of Michoacán (shown here) and Oaxaca. EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Artisans in southern Mexico use radishes to create elaborately sculpted figures on the traditional Night of the Radishes, celebrated for the past 120 years in the city of Oaxaca.

The Night of the Radishes takes place on Dec. 23, although the figures created by the craftsmen can be seen through Sunday.