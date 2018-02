Photo taken Feb. 1, 2018, showing a view of murals by artist Melchor Peredo Garcia in Xalapa, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Luis Ayala

Photo taken Feb. 1, 2018, showing Melchor Peredo posing in front of his work in Xalapa, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Luis Ayala

Mexican muralist Melchor Peredo Garcia poses in front of his work in Xalapa, Mexico, on Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Ayala

Mexican muralist Melchor Peredo Garcia was named member of Mexico's National Art Creators System for 2017-2020, adding six murals to his extensive body of work.

"It is an honor, what else can I say?" the artist, who hates acknowledging he is 91, told EFE.