A group of Mexican artists puts on a puppet show in a Guadalajara neighborhood on Aug. 15, 2020, to help local residents forget the coronavirus pandemic for a little while. EFE-EPA/ Francisco Guasco

A big old house in the Mexican city of Guadalajara is the site of a puppet theater that a group of artists runs, giving free shows from the rooftops for local families amid the social distancing requirements during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Rooftops: What If We Look Up?" group came up with the idea to seek out venues where they could let their creativity come forth and help local residents forget the isolation in which many of them have lived for the past four months, producer Luisa Guzman told EFE.