Photograph provided on Mar. 27, 2018 of a young man with Down syndrome swimming with a dolphin in Merida, Mexico, Mar. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/Martha Lopez Huan

An association in Mexico's southeastern state of Yucatan is creating a venue for children, and adults, with Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and autism to act in sold-out plays and participate in an assortment of sports competitions.

"September 13 will mark our 20th anniversary," Ayelem Special Club director Nelly Canton Mendez told EFE. "And we will celebrate with more tours to Monterrey, Puebla and Guadalajara."