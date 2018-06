Mexican author Edgar Avila Perez said in an interview with EFE that in a country convulsed by violence, like Mexico, books like "Veracruz Contemporaneo" are needed, given that it exalts the social contribution of 14 local artists.

"I've always believed that, with journalism, we must contribute to extolling those men and women who are examples for building a better society," Avila said regarding the book on which he worked as co-author with cultural promoter Luis Barria.