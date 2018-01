Photo made available by the Mexican Navy Secretary (SEMAR) shows the packages of cash found in a bus at a highway checkpoint in the northern state of Tamaulipas, Mexico on Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEMAR

Photo made available by the Mexican Navy Secretary (SEMAR) shows an X-Ray image which uncovered packages of cash in a bus at a highway checkpoint in the northern state of Tamaulipas, Mexico on Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEMAR

The Mexican military said Tuesday that marines manning a highway checkpoint in the northern state of Tamaulipas discovered nearly $1 million in cash hidden aboard a bus.

The seizure was made Sunday during an inspection of a bus headed south from Reynosa, just across the border from McAllen, Texas, to the central Mexican city of Puebla.