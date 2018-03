Still provided on Mar. 23 from a video showing Alba Nidya Ortiz holding her daughter, Amanda Rubio at the Pediatrical Hospital of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Sanchez

Still provided on Mar. 23 from a video showing Alba Nidya Ortiz and her daughter, Amanda Rubio at the Pediatrical Hospital of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Sanchez

Still provided on Mar. 23 from a video showing Alba Nidya Ortiz and her daughter, Amanda Rubio at the Pediatrical Hospital of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Sanchez

Still provided on Mar. 23 from a video showing a physician treating Amanda Rubio, daughter of Alba Nidya Ortiz at the Pediatrical Hospital of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Sanchez

Amanda Rubio, born prematurely with a 2.46-kg (5.4-lb) teratoma - a kind of tumor - attached to her tailbone, is now thriving thanks to a successful surgery.

Born Jan. 7 in the northwestern Mexican city of Puerto Peñasco, she was initially given only a 20 percent chance of survival.