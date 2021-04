(Left to right) Rosario Torales, Maria del Rocio Reyes, Maribel Estrada, Mafer Rodriguez and Karla Trujano take part in a bread-baking workshop of 10 April 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A participant in a bread-baking workshop in Mexico City, Mexico, aimed at assisting victims of domestic violence makes a batch of doughnuts on 10 April 2021. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A Mexican organization is addressing the scourge of gender violence through its bread-baking and entrepreneurship workshops, encouraging women from different parts of this capital and the surrounding state of Mexico to share their experiences of vulnerability.

"I came with a lot of doubts personally, and they're clearing those up for me," Rosario, one of three students who attended a workshop run by the group Las Panas on Monday, told Efe.