Cardinal Archbishop Carlos Aguiar Retes enjoys a light moment during a press conference in the Mexican capital on Friday, Feb. 16. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, the new Catholic archbishop of Mexico City, announced Friday a "zero tolerance" policy toward molestation and said that the church would collaborate with investigations into possible misconduct by priests.

"As per the Holy Father's guidelines, we ratify our zero tolerance criterion," the cardinal said.