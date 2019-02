Dozens of people celebrate the Oscar for best photography during the live broadcast of the Oscar's Awards, in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Madla Hartz

Alfonso Cuaron winner of the Best Director Award, Best Achievement in Cinematography Award and Best Foreign Language Film Award for 'Roma' poses in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Dozens of people celebrate the Oscar for best photography during the live broadcast of the Oscar's Awards, in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Madla Hartz

On Sunday, the Alfonso Cuaron-directed "Roma" became the latest Mexican film to emerge as one of the winners at the Academy Awards, taking home the Oscars for best director, best foreign language film and best cinematography.

Anthony Quinn was the first Mexican-born American to win an Academy Award.