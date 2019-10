Workers harvest blossoms of the bright orange Aztec marigold in Puebla, Mexico, on Oct. 28, 2019; these flowers will be distributed all over the country for people to use as offerings honoring their dearly departed on Mexico's Day of the Dead. EFE-EPA/Hilda Rios

Workers harvest blossoms of the bright orange Aztec marigold in Puebla, Mexico, on Oct. 28, 2019; these flowers will be distributed all over the country for people to use as offerings honoring their dearly departed on Mexico's Day of the Dead. EFE-EPA/Hilda Rios

Planted once a year and picked four months later, the bright orange Aztec marigold is a way of life for thousands of people in the central state of Puebla and crowns the offerings honoring the dearly departed on Mexico's Day of the Dead.

Due to its color and unusual fragrance, this special marigold is is given in remembrance of the deceased and helps guide their immortal souls to these festivities, which reach their peak on Nov. 1-2.