Pedro Prieto, co-owner of a sporting goods store in Mariachi Plaza, a square located east of downtown Los Angeles, California, poses for a photo on 07 July 2020. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Minerva, manager of an eatery in Mariachi Plaza, a square located east of downtown Los Angeles, California, poses for a photo on 07 July 2020. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A Mexican-themed mural is visible in Mariachi Plaza, a square east of downtown Los Angeles, California, on 07 July 2020. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Mariachi Plaza, a square in Los Angeles' largely Hispanic Boyle Heights neighborhood, served prior to the pandemic as a popular gathering place and a magnet for dozens of area musicians.

Around noontime on any normal day in this corner of East L.A., singers, trumpet players and guitarists wearing regional Mexican costumes would wait to be hired for a show, a surprise party or some other festivity.