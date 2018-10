A Honduran migrant speaks with a relative by video call from an Internet cafe in Mapastepec, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Honduran migrants communicate with family and friends from an Internet cafe in Mapastepec, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

"I'm going to reach Texas," "I'm fine but exhausted," two migrants are overheard saying at an Internet cafe in this town in southeastern Mexico.

Meanwhile, dozens of other migrants wait patiently to use one of the 15 computers at the Cyber Pc Express to speak with their loved ones by video call.