Doctors at a rural hospital in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca extracted a uterus with the fetus inside to save the life of the mother and the baby.

Juana Reyes Melchor was more than eight months pregnant when she was admitted, hospital director Marco Antonio Martinez Castellanos said Wednesday.