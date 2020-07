Ronda Di (left) and her friend and fellow drag artist, Dani, get ready for their waitressing shift on 23 July 2020 at El Tijuana, a restaurant in Mexico City's historic downtown that opened during the pandemic. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Ronda Di still dons the same outfits she had been wearing until recently at drag shows in the Mexican capital's Zona Rosa neighborhood.

But now she and a fellow drag artist get dolled up to serve diners at El Tijuana, a new restaurant in Mexico City's historic downtown that is carving out a unique niche for itself while providing work to people facing financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.