A user shows the "El Chapo The Game” app that she downloaded to her cellphone. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Eight Mexican graduate students have created and brought to market a video game inspired by notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" (Shorty) Guzman and plan to use the proceeds to fund their education costs.

In "El Chapo the Game," the erstwhile head of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, who was convicted of drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes last year in the United States and sentenced to life in prison, tries to save his hometown of La Tuna from an alien invasion and must gather coins to earn additional lives.