Undated photo provided by the Bay Area Gardeners Scholarship Fund (BAGSF) showing fund founder Catalino Tapia (l) posing with two students after awarding them college scholarships. EFE-EPA/BAGSF/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Undated photo provided by the Bay Area Gardeners Scholarship Fund (BAGSF) showing fund founder Catalino Tapia, who started the fund to be able to award California Latino students modest college scholarships. EFE-EPA/BAGSF/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Catalino Tapia, a Mexican gardener whose schooling only extends through elementary school, has provided 264 scholarships of some $2,000 each to California university students over the past 12 years.

This year, 30 college students eached received $2,000 stipends and a computer so that they could pursue their studies, something that Tapia feels is vital for their future success.