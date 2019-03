Photograph of March 13, 2019, of a file of the Federal Directorate of Mexican Security, documents declassified by the Government of Mexico today. In Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Mario Guzman

Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñuel, along with many other famous artists, was closely watched by the Mexican security service, who followed his every step from the time he entered the country to the time he left, documents from the National General Archives (AGN) show.

The information compiled by Mexican spies includes, for example, the fact that on March 13, 1956, Buñuel participated in a film roundtable in the Mexican capital.