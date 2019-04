Photograph from April 14, 2019 showing the entry by sea to the town of La Antigua, Mexico. EPA- EFE/ Miguel Victoria

Photograph from April 14, 2019 showing the entry by sea to the town of La Antigua, Mexico. EPA- EFE/ Miguel Victoria

Photograph from April 14, 2019 showing the old house of Hernan Cortes in La Antigua, Mexico. EPA- EFE/ Miguel Victoria

In legends, in ruins and in the natural exuberance of the ceiba trees, the legacy of Hernan Cortes lives on in this Gulf coast hamlet where he came ashore five centuries ago on the expedition that would ultimately topple the Aztec empire.

Traces of Cortes are abundant in La Antigua as the community prepares for next Monday's 500th anniversary of his arrival in Mexico.