With a therapy dog, toys and colorful surroundings, this sick child is comforted on Feb. 12, 2019, at the Palliative Care Unit of Guadalajara's Hospital Civil EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

With a therapy dog, toys and colorful surroundings, this sick child is comforted on Feb. 12, 2019, at the Palliative Care Unit of Guadalajara's Hospital Civil EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

A therapy dog interacts with a young patient in the Palliative Care Unit at Guadalajara's Hospital Civil on Feb. 12, 2019, where children with incurable diseases are comforted with these canines, toys and colorful surroundings. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

With therapy dogs, toys and colorful surroundings, children with incurable diseases are comforted at a public hospital in this western Mexican metropolis.

The Palliative Care Unit at Guadalajara's Hospital Civil, the only one of its kind in this country, welcomes 11,000 youngsters every year with the goal of improving their quality of life so that both they and their families can find a little peace.