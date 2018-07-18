Members of the indigenous Wixarika community, in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, are creating an 81-sq mt (882-sq ft) mural using thousands of colorful beads in an attempt to earn a spot in the Guinness Book of Records for the world's largest mosaic.

A team of fifteen Indians from the town of San Sebastian, in the northern mountain range of Jalisco, are working around the clock in an effort to finish the 32 pieces that will make up the colorful mosaic, which will weigh a total of two tons when it is finished.