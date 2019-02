Courtesy photograph of the Mexican Presidency showing cub-reporters Fernando David and Eitan during the morning press conference of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Feb. 7, 2018, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Julio Muñoz /PRESIDENCY OF MEXICO / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Courtesy photograph of the Mexican Presidency showing cub-reporters Fernando David and Eitan during the morning press conference of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Feb. 7, 2018, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Julio Muñoz /PRESIDENCY OF MEXICO / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Two cub reporters who work for a children-oriented radio station got the chance on Thursday to ask questions of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"Let's see, the children, are they reporters?" the president asked upon giving the floor to the two children, who were sitting in the second row at his daily morning press conference wearing blue t-shirts with the Radioaventureros (Radio-adventurers) logo.