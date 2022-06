Activists participate in the second edition of the "Marcha Lencha" in México City, México, on June 18, 2022. EFE/Alex Cruz

Hundreds of people participate in the gay pride march in the resort of Cancun, state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, 18 June 2022. EFE/Alonso Cupul

Hundreds of people participate in the gay pride march in the city of Leon in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, 18 June 2022. EFE/Luis Ramirez

Dozens of lesbian, bisexual, and trans women marched on the streets of Mexico City on Saturday, claiming their rights and seeking an end to discrimination against the sexual minorities.

It was the second Marcha Lencha, a widely used synonym for lesbians, in the Mexican capital to make themselves visible.