Photograph taken on April 14, 2019. It shows Mexican artist Melchor Peredo García displaying one of his murals. EPA-EFE / Miguel Victoria

Melchor Peredo Garcia has created six murals to represent the "historical and sociological phenomenon" of the arrival of Spaniards as Mexico prepares to mark the April 22 quincentennial of that epochal event.

Peredo has humanized the leading figures of the drama that began unfolding 500 years ago, choosing to defy stereotypes in his depiction of the three main protagonists: conquistador Hernan Cortes; the indigenous woman - known as La Malinche - who became his translator and mistress; and the Aztec Emperor Moctezuma.