Teresa Guzman Antonio and engineer Filiberto Lara inside the new earthquake-resistant clay home in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

Engineer Filiberto Lara (r) oversees the building of a new earthquake-resistant clay home in in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

Teresa Guzman Antonio poses in her new earthquake-resistant clay home in in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

Teresa Guzman Antonio poses next to her new earthquake-resistant clay home in in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

An NGO linking Mexican professionals around the world designs and builds earthquake-resistant clay houses for people who lost their homes to temblors in the southern state of Oaxaca.

"The circular structure keeps the seismic wave from damaging a critical point," Filiberto Lara, the civil engineer in charge of the project told EFE. "The pyramid shape is the most stable (structure). This combination renders the houses practically indestructible."