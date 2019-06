Mexican security forces try to persuade a migrant family to return to their native land; more than 200 women among the migrants who entered Mexico in the last four months over the southern border were found to be pregnant. EFE-EPA/File

Mexican officials detected more than 200 pregnant women among the migrants who entered Mexico in the last four months over the southern border, which has been closed down this weekend by the National Guard.

"We have detected over 200, many of whom continued on their way while the pregnancies of others were so far along they had to be taken to General Hospital," the head of Tapachula healthcare, Gabriel Ocampo Gonzalez, told EFE