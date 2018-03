epa06571686 Olive ridley turtles are released on a beach in Acapulco, Mexico, 28 February 2018. French tennis player Alice Cornet led the group of tennis players who participated in the release of around 200 olive ridley turtles. EPA/JOSE MENDEZ

World no. 39 Alize Cornet of France on Wednesday joined a group of tennis players who participated in the release of some 200 Olive Ridley turtles on the beach of Acapulco, the venue for the ongoing Mexican Open tennis tournament.

Before sunset, nearly 300 people gathered on the beach to witness the release of turtles, which were born early on Tuesday, into the sea in a ceremony that lasted about half an hour.