The Mexican coast of the Pacific Ocean received Friday the first whales of their migratory season, during which these cetaceans swim some 18,000 kilometers (11,000 miles) from the frigid Bering Sea between Russia and Alaska.

In the five whale sanctuaries of the northwest Mexican state of Baja California Sur, it is now possible to sight some of the 3,000 whales that each year come to spend the winter and reproduce following the most massive migration of mammals in the world.