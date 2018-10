With the conviction that death is beautiful and we should not fear it, Mexican painter Jesus Molina is inspired by "deceased partiers" and has made it his task to make them live again in his artwork using recycled materials at his automotive paint and body shop.

"The Day of the Dead is not a day of sadness, but of happiness for those of us who are alive with our dead," Molina told EFE at his shop in San Fernando, California, where he is creating artwork for an upcoming exhibit.