Photo provided by Greenpeace and taken March 27, 2012, showing a whale in the waters of the Cabo Pulmo National Park in Mexico's Baja California Sur state. EFE-EPA/Octavio Aburto/ Greenpeace/ Editorial Use Only

Photo provided by Greenpeace and taken March 27, 2012, showing a small tropical fish in the waters of the Cabo Pulmo National Park in Mexico's Baja California Sur state. EFE-EPA/Octavio Aburto/Greenpeace/Editorial Use Only

Local authorities in and around Mexico's Cabo Pulmo National Park, one of the country's most important ecosystems and the location of one of the last living coral reefs in North America, these days are discussing how to further develop ecotourism there while somehow controlling the growing flow of visitors.

In 2017, this paradise near the town of Los Cabos in the northwestern state of Baja California Sur, welcomed about 12,000 tourists, a figure that had increased by more than 233 percent by 2018, when 40,000 people visited the area.