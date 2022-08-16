Mexican photographer Angélica Escoto poses in an interview with EFE on August 12, 2022, at the Tijuana Cultural Center, state of Baja California (Mexico). EFE/Joebeth Terríquez

Mexican migrants in the United States use quinceañeras to strengthen their community ties, according to artist Angélica Escoto from the Tijuana border, who has photographed the parties for almost 10 years and now presents the exhibition "Ellas No Bailan Solas" (They Don't Dance Alone).

The exhibition, at Tijuana Cultural Center (Cecut) near the border port of San Ysidro, consists of 57 photographs that recreate and give life to these parties that are traditional in Mexico and Latin America to celebrate young women turning 15.