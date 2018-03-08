In the midst of a crime wave in Mexico's Caribbean region, female Federal Police officers try to stay strong and in control to bring peace back to important tourist destinations such as Cancun and Playa del Carmen, while also remaining friendly.

"At first it is difficult for male officers to accept to work with you and they always say 'I have never worked with women,' but when they realize that you work hard and well, they begin to accept you and to treat you as part of the force," Federal Police officer Yazmin Alvarado told EFE.