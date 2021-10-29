Mexican singer Paulina Rubio performs during the presentation of her album 'I am' in South Beach, Florida, USA, 28 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Mexican pop star Paulina Rubio presented her new single and video "Yo soy" in Miami on Thursday.

In front of the media and a select group of fans, the artist said that the single reflects the best version of herself.