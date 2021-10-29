Mexican pop star Paulina Rubio presented her new single and video "Yo soy" in Miami on Thursday.
In front of the media and a select group of fans, the artist said that the single reflects the best version of herself.
Mexican pop icon Paulina Rubio releases new single 'Yo Soy'
Mexican singer Paulina Rubio performs during the presentation of her album 'I am' in South Beach, Florida, USA, 28 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
