Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Feb. 17, 2019, pays a visit to the penal colony on Isla Maria Madre, the largest of the Islas Marias archipelago's four islands. That federal prison on Islas Marias, located off the coast of the western Mexican state of Nayarit, has been in operation for more than a century. EPA-EFE/MEXICAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Mexico's president said the Islas Marias Federal Prison, a penal colony located on an archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, will be shuttered after more than 100 years in operation.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador visited the penal colony on Sunday as part of a weekend tour that also took him to the western states of Sinaloa and Durango.