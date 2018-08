Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, seen here with her husband, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said clearly on social networks that she will not be Mexico's first lady. EFE-EPA/Alex Cruz/File

Beatriz Gutierrez Muller said clearly on social networks that she will not be Mexico's first lady following the victory of her husband, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, thus eliminating a figure that until now has accompanied a long line of Mexico's presidents.

Though the first lady in Mexico is an honorary position without specific duties or responsibilities, traditionally the head of state's wife has presided over the National System for Comprehensive Family Development (DIF).