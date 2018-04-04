Photo provided on April 4, 2018 showing masks made with latex and painted by hand imitating the faces of the Mexican presidential candidates at Grupo REV headquarters in Cuernavaca, Mexico, April 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tony Rivera

A Mexican company specializing in the production of Halloween masks has found a gold mine by manufacturing masks depicting three of the four candidates running in Mexico's presidential election.

Grupo REV, a producer of high-quality masks made with latex and painted by hand, put aside zombie, vampire, werewolf and alien masks to imitate the faces of left-leaning Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is leading the polls, conservative politician Ricardo Anaya, who is polling second, and ruling-party candidate Jose Antonio Meade, polling third.