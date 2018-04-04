A Mexican company specializing in the production of Halloween masks has found a gold mine by manufacturing masks depicting three of the four candidates running in Mexico's presidential election.
Grupo REV, a producer of high-quality masks made with latex and painted by hand, put aside zombie, vampire, werewolf and alien masks to imitate the faces of left-leaning Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is leading the polls, conservative politician Ricardo Anaya, who is polling second, and ruling-party candidate Jose Antonio Meade, polling third.