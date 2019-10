Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2019, of Mexican rapper Danger AK, who has designed an educational strategy that uses lyrics, poetic structures and other literary resources set to rap rhythms in order to trap the attention of teenagers attending a Mexico City high school. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican rapper Danger AK has designed an educational strategy that uses lyrics, poetic structures and other literary resources set to rap rhythms in order to trap the attention of teenagers attending a Mexico City high school.

At that secondary school in the Tlatelolco district of downtown Mexico City, Jose Alfredo Martinez Estrada, better known in the Mexican and Latin American rap world as Danger AK, is giving a very different kind of class: a rap workshop for 50 students between ages 12-15.