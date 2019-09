Photo provided on May 5, 2019, by the National Autonomous University of Mexico showing the globular clusters in the spiral galaxy Messier 106 EFE-EPA/UNAM/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Rosa Amelia Gonzalez Lopezlira, a researcher with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), headed an international scientific project that discovered globular clusters in the Messier 106 spiral galaxy that formed relatively soon after the Big Bang, UNAM announced on Sunday.

Globular clusters are very brilliant nearly spherical whirling conglomerations of between 100,000 and a million stars in galaxies, including the Milky Way, which has at least 160 of them, UNAM said in a bulletin.