A group of Mexican scientists are working to make the best of the plague of sargassum that has been washing up on Mexican beaches over the past several months, aiming to turn the macroalgae into biofuel.

Over the past few days, scientists with the Renewable Energy Center at the Scientific Research Center of the Mexican state of Yucatan (CICY), as well as students from the Technological Institute of Higher Education of the city of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, have presented two projects aiming to produce biogas and biodiesel, respectively.