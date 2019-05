Photograph of the Marina of Cabo San Lucas, in Los Cabos, in the state of Baja California, Mexico. EPA-EFE / FILE

The tourist mecca of Los Cabos, the economic powerhouse of Baja California Sur, is suffering the consequences of accelerated growth and has now become the municipality with the largest amount of makeshift, dangerously situated housing in the northwestern Mexican state.

The municipality, located on the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, has become a representative of Mexico worldwide.