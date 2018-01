View of plates encased in bags at a fast food site in Mexico City, Mexico on Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Zoilo Carrillo

People eat on plates encased in bags at a fast food site in Mexico City, Mexico on Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Zoilo Carrillo

Mexican fast-food joints and other restaurants generate enormous, avoidable amounts of non-biodegradable waste, which an expert says is the product of on-the-go lifestyles in large metropolises.

Plastic waste is particularly evident in downtown Mexico City due to both the abundant use of straws as well as bags that encase the plates on which fast food is served daily to millions of Mexicans.