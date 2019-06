Members of the Mexican band Rock DI, many of whom have cognitive disabilities, pose for a photo after a rehearsal in June 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

The nine young people who make up the Mexican band Rock DI, some of whom have cognitive disabilities, are united in their belief that their conditions do not limit them and in fact can be a gateway to artistic creation, one of the vocalists told EFE.

"Our dreams are to show that disability is nothing to be ashamed of; we're proud that we can do things and that we have no limits," Patricia said of the group, most of whom have autism or Down syndrome.